Students in the surrounding counties that rely on school buses are getting a snow day, meanwhile students in London will have to face the blowing snow as buses are running within the city.

Meanwhile Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, and Huron-Perth.

Snow squall bands mixed with blowing snow could make for hazardous driving conditions in those areas Tuesday.

The weather agency says that "there is potential for these snow squalls to become stationary for several hours at a time this afternoon into Wednesday. If this happens, local snowfall amounts of 30 cm or more are possible in the region, including the City of London."

Here is a full break down of bus cancellations:

Elgin, Middlesex, and Oxford County, including the Red Zone - CANCELLED

City of London - RUNNING

Chatham-Kent/Sarnia Lambton - Zones 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 CANCELLED; Buses in Zones 2 and 3 RUNNING as normal

Huron-Perth - Several Cancellations, affected routes can be found here: https://ourschoolbuses.ca/