Though snow squalls have weakened somewhat off of the southern edge of Lake Huron, a Warning remains in place for Sarnia-Lambton.

Squalls caused visibility issues throughout the night in the region from Strathroy to Sarnia. Another 10cm of snow is expected southeast of Sarnia this morning.

Strong gusty winds will also result in blowing snow throughout the region.

Give yourself extra time and space when heading out on roads, and expect slow than normal travel.

A snow squall watch is in place for Chatham-Kent as well.