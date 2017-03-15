Featured
Snow Squall Warning in effect for Sarnia-Lambton
After a blanketing of the white stuff, snow continues to fall in London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. (Chuck Dickson / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 15, 2017 9:52AM EDT
Though snow squalls have weakened somewhat off of the southern edge of Lake Huron, a Warning remains in place for Sarnia-Lambton.
Squalls caused visibility issues throughout the night in the region from Strathroy to Sarnia. Another 10cm of snow is expected southeast of Sarnia this morning.
Strong gusty winds will also result in blowing snow throughout the region.
Give yourself extra time and space when heading out on roads, and expect slow than normal travel.
A snow squall watch is in place for Chatham-Kent as well.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- One dead following vehicle pile-up, chemical spill that closed stretch of major Ont. highway
- Body found near Dutton identified as missing Strathroy man
- Southwestern Ontario escapes the worst of winter storm
- Suspensions lifted for two Lightning players after charges dropped
- Barn fire near St. Thomas not suspicious