Featured
Snow squall warning in effect for London
CTV London
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 5:37AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 6:38AM EST
Environment Canada says snow squalls are likely to continue this morning before diminishing by noon hour.
The most significant snow is expected between Goderich and Grand Bend extending southeastwards. A total of 15 cm is possible for some areas.
Roads in London are snow covered and slippery making for a slower morning commute.
School bus cancellations and delay notices usually start being reported after 6 a.m.
Bus Cancellations and Delays by Region:
- London: Running
- Middlesex: Running
- Oxford: Running
- Elgin: Running
- Chatham-Kent/Sarnia Lambton: Running
- Huron-Perth: Two Hour Delays for some runs, check here for affected runs
Despite all this snow today forecast models are showing that a significant warm up is heading for our region with highs in the double digits by Saturday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.