Environment Canada says snow squalls are likely to continue this morning before diminishing by noon hour.

The most significant snow is expected between Goderich and Grand Bend extending southeastwards. A total of 15 cm is possible for some areas.

Roads in London are snow covered and slippery making for a slower morning commute.

School bus cancellations and delay notices usually start being reported after 6 a.m.

Bus Cancellations and Delays by Region:

  • London: Running
  • Middlesex: Running
  • Oxford: Running
  • Elgin: Running
  • Chatham-Kent/Sarnia Lambton: Running
  • Huron-Perth: Two Hour Delays for some runs, check here for affected runs

Despite all this snow today forecast models are showing that a significant warm up is heading for our region with highs in the double digits by Saturday.