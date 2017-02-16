

CTV London





Environment Canada says snow squalls are likely to continue this morning before diminishing by noon hour.

The most significant snow is expected between Goderich and Grand Bend extending southeastwards. A total of 15 cm is possible for some areas.

Roads in London are snow covered and slippery making for a slower morning commute.

School bus cancellations and delay notices usually start being reported after 6 a.m.

Bus Cancellations and Delays by Region:

London: Running

Middlesex: Running

Oxford: Running

Elgin: Running

Chatham-Kent/Sarnia Lambton: Running

Huron-Perth: Two Hour Delays for some runs, check here for affected runs

Despite all this snow today forecast models are showing that a significant warm up is heading for our region with highs in the double digits by Saturday.