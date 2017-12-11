

CTV London





Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement ahead of snowfall expected across much of southern Ontario.

The area affected by the statement stretches from Windsor, through London, all the way to Ottawa.

A general snowfall of 5 to 10 cm is forecast for southern Ontario by Tuesday morning, however some areas may see up to 15 cm.

Snowfall warnings are issued when 15cm of now or more is expected in 12 hours, so far no warnings have been issued.

Environment Canada says snow squalls are likely for Tuesday off the northwest flow of Lake Huron and that watches will likely be issued late Monday.