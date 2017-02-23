Featured
Six Nations police investigating homicide
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:35PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:48PM EST
Six Nations police say the case of a man who died of a gunshot wound is being investigated as a homicide.
As of Thursday morning, police had nobody in custody in connection with the shooting and had not been able to determine where the shooting actually happened.
They say the 27-year-old man was admitted to hospital Tuesday afternoon, after being found outside a home on Tuscarora Road.
The man was initially believed to have been assaulted. Under medical examination, it became apparent that he had been shot in the head.
The man died in hospital on Wednesday. His name has not been released publicly.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
