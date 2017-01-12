

CTV London





Residents along Emerson Avenue woke up Thursday to find police blocking a portion of the street due to a lengthy overnight operation in relation to two bank robberies.

Neighbours told CTV News that they weren’t allowed down the street to their homes due to the police investigation.

Thursday morning police revealed that six people had been arrested following two armed bank robberies. Four of those six arrested came from an address on Emerson Avenue.

It all began at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when two male suspects armed with a weapon robbed a TD Canada Trust Branch at 1055 Wonderland Road North. Then, at 7:43 p.m. a second robbery was reported at a TD branch at 1420 Ernest Avenue. Police say the robberies appear to be by the same two suspects.

The suspects’ vehicle was located in the area of Emerson Avenue and police K-9 units tracked and arrested the two male suspects. Further investigation led police to an address on Emerson Avenue.

Neighbours say after several hours police eventually arrested several more suspects.

Police say that three males and one female were arrested from the home

As of 9 a.m. Emergency Response Units remained on scene but police said there was nothing to suggest that any additional suspects are at large.

No injuries have been reported in relation to these incidents.