

CTV London





Stratford police are investigating an incident that resulted in six people arrested at a local hotel.

Around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a south end hotel room where it was reported a male was holding two females at gunpoint.

Police arrested six individuals at the scene.

A replica pellet pistol was found at the scene.

Two of the suspects were held for bail hearings and four young offenders were released with a promise to appear on conditions for robbery, weapons offences and possession of marijuana.