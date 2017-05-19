Featured
Six arrested following replica gun incident in Stratford
Stratford police cruiser
CTV London
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 2:05PM EDT
Stratford police are investigating an incident that resulted in six people arrested at a local hotel.
Around 3:40 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a south end hotel room where it was reported a male was holding two females at gunpoint.
Police arrested six individuals at the scene.
A replica pellet pistol was found at the scene.
Two of the suspects were held for bail hearings and four young offenders were released with a promise to appear on conditions for robbery, weapons offences and possession of marijuana.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.