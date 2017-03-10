Featured
Six arrested after traffic stop leads to large amount of crystal meth
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 12:37PM EST
Six people have been arrested after a traffic stop in St. Thomas lead to the recovery of a large amount of crystal meth.
Around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle on Highbury Avenue.
A large amount of meth was found inside.
Following the stop, three search warrants were conducted throughout the city.
Police seized a total of 86.9 grams of meth, 40 hydromorphone pills, a replica gun, several thousand dollars in cash and a truck.
Six people are facing drug charges.
