

CTV London





Six people have been arrested after a traffic stop in St. Thomas lead to the recovery of a large amount of crystal meth.

Around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle on Highbury Avenue.

A large amount of meth was found inside.

Following the stop, three search warrants were conducted throughout the city.

Police seized a total of 86.9 grams of meth, 40 hydromorphone pills, a replica gun, several thousand dollars in cash and a truck.

Six people are facing drug charges.