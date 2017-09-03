

CTV London





The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called to look into the arrest of a woman in Grand Bend.

Lambton OPP were called to a bar on Main Street around 1 a.m. Sunday for a woman who was causing a disturbance.

Officers arrested her under the Liquor Licence Act.

While in police custody she was reportedly injured.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.