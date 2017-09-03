

CTV London





The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called to look into the arrest of a woman in Grand Bend.

Lambton OPP were called to a bar on Main Street around 1 a.m. on Sept. 3 for a woman who was causing a disturbance.

Officers arrested her under the Liquor Licence Act.

While in the cell, the woman struck the cell wall with her right hand. She was transported by ambulance to hospital where she was diagnosed with a hand injury.

“The evidence collected in the course of the SIU’s initial inquiries established that the woman’s injury was self-inflicted. As such, this incident does not fall within the mandate of the SIU and therefore this investigation has been terminated," says Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Tony Loparco.