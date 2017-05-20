Featured
SIU probing incident involving Perth OPP in St. Marys
CTV London
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 2:01PM EDT
An incident in St. Marys involving Perth OPP is now under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
The SIU says shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, a male was arrested in the Town of St. Marys by Perth County OPP and taken to the Sebringville Detachment.
During the interaction with police, the male sustained undetermined injuries and was taken to hospital.
The OPP notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate.
No other details have been provided by the Special Investigations Unit.
When police officers are involved in incidents where someone has been seriously injured, dies or alleges sexual assault, the SIU has the statutory mandate to conduct independent investigations to determine whether a criminal offence took place.
