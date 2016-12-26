

Three London officers are being investigated as part of the Special Investigations Unit probe of a fatal shooting last Friday.

The SIU also said Monday that 18 officers have been designated as witnesses.

London police responded to an address on Duchess Avenue near Edward Street around 6 a.m. on Friday. What followed was confrontation with a man who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A male officer also had a minor injury.

Residents in the Old South neighbourhood say they woke up to a large police presence as tactical units surrounded the red brick home.

The SIU also released the name of the man who died, with consent from next of kin.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Samuel Maloney.

The home on Duchess has been the site of past weapons investigations. Police raided this same address back in 2007 and seized four loaded guns and 13,000 rounds of ammunition.

At that time, a 26-year-old man, Samuel Maloney, was charged with five counts of unsafe storage of firearms and ammunition.

The SIU has not confirmed any relation between the two incidents.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.