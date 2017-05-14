

CTV London





The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is probing a pharmacy robbery and crash in west London.

Around midnight on Saturday, London police were called about a robbery at a pharmacy.

An officer located a vehicle a short time later thought to be connected to the incident.

The suspect vehicle flipped over and crashed on the front lawn of a residence on Hyde Park Road, near Fanshawe Park Road.

One occupant was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries while the second occupant was located a short distance away.

He was transported to hospital with a serious upper body injury.

Five SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.