The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after a crash last week that saw a passenger seriously injured.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a London police officer stopped a vehicle at Third Street and Culver Drive.

As the officer approached the vehicle on foot, the driver drove away on Culver Drive and was then involved in a crash with another vehicle at Culver Drive and Culver Place.

The 30-year-old passenger who was in the vehicle that had initially been stopped by police was taken to hospital.

A 32-year-old London resident has been charged with the following:

• Driving while ability impaired cause bodily harm

• Flight cause bodily harm while pursued by peace officer

• Fail to comply with recognizance

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle/body harm

• Driving while disqualified

Any witnesses are asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.