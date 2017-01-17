

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 59-year-old woman in a wheelchair was struck by police cruiser Monday evening.

According to the SIU the woman was struck around 6 p.m. Monday right near police headquarters.

An officer was travelling southbound on Adelaide Street North and collided with the woman while turning onto Dundas Street.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for an arm injury.

The SIU has assigned two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist to investigate the crash.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU Web site.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

This is the second SIU invesitgation for London Police in less than a month after a man was fatally shot by police two days before Christmas.