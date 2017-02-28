

CTV London





The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into an incident on the 401 in London after an alleged impaired transport truck driver refused to stop for police.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a complaint about an erratic truck driver on the 401 near Dutton.

Elgin OPP found the truck in question and tried to stop it but the driver failed to pull over and kept driving toward London.

The vehicle was seen moving from rumble strip to rumble strip.

Officers were able to set up a moving containment and stopped the truck near the Colonel Talbot exit.

The driver was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

He was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a foot injury.

OPP say further charges are possible.

The SIU investigates cases where there is death or injury involving police and a members of the public.