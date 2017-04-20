

CTV London





The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called after a 30-year-old man was bitten by an OPP dog in Strathroy-Caradoc.

Police were investigating an unspecified incident in the area of Egremont Drive and Centre Road around 4 a.m. Thursday.

When officers were arresting a male suspect in a nearby field, a police dog bit the man.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates when there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.