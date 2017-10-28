

CTV London





The Special Investigations Unit is probing an incident at the Tillsonburg OPP detachment.

OPP responded to a crash early Saturday morning on Broadway Street and Lisgar Avenue in Tillsonburg.

They say a driver of a van had struck a hydro pole. Police arrested a 24-year-old male driver at the scene. He was transported to the Tillsonburg OPP detachment where a parallel criminal investigation is ongoing.

As a result of an injury sustained while in police custody, the OPP notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate.

OPP say they will not be able to provide any further information.