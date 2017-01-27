Featured
SIU investigating after arrest made by St. Thomas police
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 5:24PM EST
The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following a confrontation between a man and St. Thomas police.
On Jan. 20, officers were called to a home in the Talbot Street and First Avenue area to speak with a 19-year-old man.
During his arrest, the man suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalized.
The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or sexual assault.
