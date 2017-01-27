

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following a confrontation between a man and St. Thomas police.

On Jan. 20, officers were called to a home in the Talbot Street and First Avenue area to speak with a 19-year-old man.

During his arrest, the man suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalized.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or sexual assault.