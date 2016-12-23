

CTV London





A 35-year-old man has died after being shot by London police. The province’s Special Investigations Unit has started an investigation into the man’s death.

Police have advised the SIU that they were at an address on Duchess Avenue near Edward Street around 6 a.m. on Friday. What followed was confrontation with a man who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A male officer also had a minor injury.

Residents in the Old South neighbourhood say they woke up to a large police presence as tactical units surrounded the red brick home.

"I could see lights flashing through the bedroom window and they were red and blue. And I looked outside - there were a number of police officers that lined the street," one neighbour said.

The SIU would say little.

"There was a confrontation with a man and the man was shot. At least one shot was fired. The man was stuck and he was pronounced dead at the scene," said SIU spokesperson Jason Gennaro.

Neighbours tell CTV News a young family of four lived inside the home. A woman was escorted by police out of the home along with a toddler and a baby. A neighbour called her a "lovely lady."

This home has been the site of past weapons investigations. Police raided this same address back in 2007 and seized four loaded guns and 13,000 rounds of ammunition.

At that time, a 26-year-old man, Samuel Maloney, was charged with five counts of unsafe storage of firearms and ammunition.



The SIU has not confirmed any relation between the two incidents.



The SIU is urging anyone who may have information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529, ext. 1935.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police. SIU investigators will consider whether an officer has committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident under investigation.