The Special Investigations Unit has cleared an Elgin OPP officer following a probe into the circumstances around a vehicle being driven into Lake Erie in June.

A man’s body was recovered from the vehicle.

The SIU said an officer found a vehicle of interest that was being operated on Springfield Road on June 23.

When the driver of the vehicle tossed an item from the vehicle, the police officer stopped to retrieve it.

The vehicle continued south on Springfield Road at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle sped past a turnaround, drove into a field and drove off of a cliff and into Lake Erie, according to the SIU.

The officer that had been following the vehicle appeared at the turnaround several minutes later and was directed to where the vehicle had gone.

The man’s body was recovered from the lake the following day.

“The man died as a result of injuries consistent with a collision and drowning. Based on the investigation, it is clear that the man drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed across a field and unhesitatingly drove it off the cliff into Lake Erie,” said SIU Director Tony Loparco.

“The police officer was nowhere near the vehicle when it plunged into the lake. This investigation has been terminated as there is no evidence that the police officer was responsible for the man’s death.”