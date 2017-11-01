

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of wrongdoing at the same time commending him for helping to save a man's life earlier this year.

On Jan. 28, a 66-year-old man’s head was pinned under his own vehicle during a traffic stop on the 401 near Woodstock.

The officer pulled over a truck that was towing a trailer around 2 p.m.

During the traffic stop, the officer went to check on the driver and found his head pinned between the road and the front driver's side wheel of the truck.

The SIU investigation determined the driver got under the truck to try and engage the gears manually when the truck reversed over the man, pinning his head under the tire.

The driver was rushed to hospital with no vital signs with life-threatening head injuries.

He was eventually transferred to a London hospital and lived.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.