Single vehicle crash in Sarnia shuts down road
CTV London
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 12:06PM EST
Sarnia Police are investigating a collision that has shut down a road in an east end neighbourhood.
Around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of Mayfair Drive, between Lansdowne Avenue and Preston, where a vehicle struck a hydro pole. Bluewater Power was called to the scene to repair the damage to the hydro pole.
That area of Mayfair Drive will be closed until noon Saturday. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sarnia Police at 519-344-8861, extension 6155.
