Elgin County OPP are trying to determine if two incidents involving a firearm on Christmas Eve are related.

Police were first called to Malahide Township just before 9 p.m. to a report of a break and enter. Shortly after 9 p.m., there was a report of gunshots heard. Police determined two projectiles entered homes.

In the first incident, police say an unknown male attended a commercial business on Carter Road. Once on the property, he confronted an occupant, demanded entry, and displayed a firearm.

Police say the suspect then broke a window but did not gain entry, and fled the scene in a dark coloured SUV.

No property was stolen and no one was injured in the incident.

Police say the suspect is slender and in his mid-20s. He stands between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot 10 . He was wearing a blue baseball cap.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police say a vehicle drove westbound past residences on College Line and multiple shots from a firearm were heard. Projectiles entered two residences through exterior walls. Nobody in the homes was injured.

The suspect vehicle has not been located.

The Elgin OPP Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Investigative Services continue to investigate, and are working to determine if the two incidents are related.