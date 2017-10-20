

CTV London





The London Abused Women’s Centre's Shine the Light campaign launched Friday.

The 8th annual campaign coincides with Woman Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Shine the Light was Initiated in London by LAWC and it continues to grow nationally and internationally.

This year Sweden and Australia are also holding campaigns.

The goals of the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign are to raise awareness of men’s violence against women by turning London purple for the month of November

During this year’s campaign, a woman abuse survivor as well as a murdered indigenous woman will be honoured.