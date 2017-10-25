

No one was injured following an early morning fire in Parkhill.

Around 4 a.m. crews were called to a 30’ x 30’ shed fire on River Dr. between Kerwood Rd. and Roddick Rd.

Crews had to work quickly because of the proximity of a nearby house.

Investigators have determined the cause to be electrical.

Damage is estimated at $70,000, including an estimated $15,000 in damage to the home.