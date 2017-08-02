Featured
Severe thunderstorm watches in place across SW Ontario
Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017 11:04AM EDT
Environment Canada has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches across southwestern Ontario as conditions are favourable for storms to develop.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected across the region this afternoon and evening.
Watches are in place from London, to Windsor, Sarnia, and east of the region as well.
Some of the thunderstorms may produce torrential downpours. Wind gusts, frequent lightning, and hail are also possible.
