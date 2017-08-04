

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County.

The watch also covers the area of Strathroy, Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

According to Environment Canada, the storms could begin late this morning and this afternoon.

The Office of the Fire Marshall and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information:

http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.