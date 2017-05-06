Featured
Seven people hurt in two-vehicle crash near Tavistock
Published Saturday, May 6, 2017 6:30PM EDT
Seven people were taken to hospital following a collision south of Tavistock.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at Highway 59 and Maplewood Side Road.
Police say the seven people injured are listed in varying conditions.
The OPP's technical collision officers are on scene to aid the investigation into the cause of the collision.
The roadway is closed at Cassel Side Road and Oxford Road 34.
The 11th and 13th Lines between Maplewood Side Road are also closed to traffic.
