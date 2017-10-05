

London Police say that a total seven people have been arrested and are facing various charges as a result of an investigation into the death of Raymond Beaver.

Beaver died as a result of a stabbing that occurred late Monday night.

Police responded to a disturbance at a residence on Lansdowne Avenue on Monday at about 11:40 p.m.

Officers say they found a man who had been stabbed and a second adult male who had sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of being assaulted.

Following an investigation police indentified seven suspects, and by late Wednesday all seven were in custody.

The London Police Service Major Crime Section is continuing its investigation but have laid the following charges: