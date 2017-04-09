Featured
Services across London mark centennial of historic Vimy Ridge battle
Sunrise service marks Vimy Ridge Battle Centennial at Woodland Cemetery on Sunday, April 9, 2017. (Source: Paul Culliton)
By Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Sunday, April 9, 2017 11:18AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 9, 2017 11:55AM EDT
As thousands have turned out in a heartfelt display of thanks to Canada and the Canadian soldiers who fought and died at Vimy Ridge exactly a century ago, local ceremonies were held as well.
At Woodland Cemetery, a sunrise service was held at the Veterans Section of the Cemetery.
People started arriving at 5:30 a.m. and more than 300 were on hand for the service start at 7 a.m., said Woodland manager Paul Culliton.
"I feel the need to (have a ceremony)," he said. "Given the number of soldiers buried at Woodland who were at Vimy and those memorialized on stones."
The Vimy attack began at 5:30 am. By 6:25 am., the 1st, 2nd. & 3rd. Canadian Divisions reported capturing their first objectives. By sunrise, at 7 a.m., parts of the 2nd. objective were completed.
For many it would be their last sunrise. By the end of battle, 3,598 were dead and 7,004 wounded.
At Woodland, a maple leaf tree was dedicated to mark the 100th anniversary.
A tribute from the air was also held in London as the Waterloo Warbirds organized a formation flyover of Vimy Ridge Park, for another ceremony.
And at Remembrance Gardens, the Remember November 11 Association dedicated a new Memorial Stone to mark the sacrifices made in the historic battle.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.