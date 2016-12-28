Featured
Service dog alerts residents of apartment fire
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 12:16PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 1:31PM EST
A visually impaired man's service dog was able to get help for him after a fire in his apartment Wednesday.
Fire officials say the man was vacuuming his apartment unit when a cannister on the vaccum caught fire.
He was able to open the door so his dog could get help from a neighbour. The apartment complex on Simcoe Street was then evacuated.
The man suffered burns to his right hand and was taken to hospital.
Firefighters arrived around 8 a.m. to find heavy black smoke coming from the third floor apartment.
Crews were able to quickly douse the fire inside the apartment.
Fire prevention remains on the scene and investigating the cause, which may be electrical, a fire official said.
The damage estimate is $60,000.
