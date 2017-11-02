Featured
Serious collision between tractor and passenger vehicle in Lambton County
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 7:47AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 11:24AM EDT
Lambton OPP responded to a serious collision on Forest Road between Aberarder and Chalk Lines in Plympton Township Wednesday evening.
A farm tractor had been travelling north bound on Forest Road when it was struck from behind by a passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle has sustained serious life threatening injuries and has been transported to hospital.
The investigation is ongoing. A substantial update is expected today.