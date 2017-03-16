

CTV London





The Kitchener man who was drunk while driving a car that slammed into another car at 214 km/h, killing a woman in that car’s back seat, won’t know his fate for another month and a half.

Sentencing for Ahmed Darwish has been scheduled for May 8.

Darwish was arrested at the scene of the crash on Nov. 27, 2016, and remained in custody until being granted bail following a series of guilty pleas last week.

He was supposed to be in court Thursday for the sentencing date to be set, but was not present.

His lawyer, Hal Mattson, took the blame for Darwish’s absence – telling the court that he had intended to file papers allowing someone to appear on Darwish’s behalf, but never actually filed the papers.

The judge then issued a discretionary arrest warrant for Darwish – meaning that the warrant will be dropped if Darwish shows up for his sentencing on May 8.

The crash occurred on Highway 7/8 near Trussler Road. It left 29-year-old Susana Dumitru dead and her infant son George in critical condition. Dumitru’s husband and mother-in-law, who were in the front seats, received less severe injuries.

Darwish pleaded guilty last week to dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and refusing to provide a breath sample.