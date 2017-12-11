

CTV London





Thirteen security guards at the Compass Minerals Mine in Goderich are walking the picket line.

The United Steel Workers say employees of ASAP Secured showed up to work Sunday to find out they had been locked out by their employer. Employees and the union had been negotiating a new contract for the past several months.

"It is shocking for an employer to make such a spiteful decision, just days before Christmas," said Marty Warren, USW Ontario Director.

"The workers were given no warning that they were being locked out. The union was informed by the employer after the lockout began," Warren said. CTV contacted ASAP secured for comment Monday afternoon.

They have yet to respond.