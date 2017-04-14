

CTV London





Norfolk OPP have launched an investigation after a complaint that barricades, security fencing and construction equipment were removed by individuals in order to access the Port Dover lighthouse, located on the pier.

Police were called to the area on Thursday morning, just before 8 a.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, as the pier is currently closed for construction. Several security measures have been put into place in order to protect everyone from injury.

It is anticipated that the pier will re-open within the next seven to 10 days.

Police say if individuals continue to put others at risk and are found on the pier, they will be charged under the Trespass to Property Act.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police at 1-888-310-1122.