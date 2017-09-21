

CTV London





A second body has been recovered by the OPP following Thursday's plane crash near the Goderich Municipal Airport.

Huron County OPP say debris from the small, fixed-wing plane was found around 2:30 a.m. in Lake Huron, about 1.5 kilometres offshore.

Emergency crews found the plane early Thursday morning, several hours after receiving calls about a plane that appeared to be in distress near the airport.

The first body was found by police Thursday, she has been identified as Veronica Draghici, 36, of Brampton.

On Friday, police recovered the second victim around 11:52 a.m.

He has been identified as Edward Grodecki, 62, of Oakville.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.