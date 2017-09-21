Featured
Second body recovered following plane crash near Goderich
OPP brought in a search and rescue helicopter to help in their search for a missing plane on Thursday, September 21, 2017. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2017
A second body has been recovered by the OPP following Thursday's plane crash near the Goderich Municipal Airport.
Huron County OPP say debris from the small, fixed-wing plane was found around 2:30 a.m. in Lake Huron, about 1.5 kilometres offshore.
Emergency crews found the plane early Thursday morning, several hours after receiving calls about a plane that appeared to be in distress near the airport.
The first body was found by police Thursday, she has been identified as Veronica Draghici, 36, of Brampton.
On Friday, police recovered the second victim around 11:52 a.m.
He has been identified as Edward Grodecki, 62, of Oakville.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.