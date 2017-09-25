

Scott Miller, CTV Kitchener





Police are still searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a Wingham Police officer near Bluevale, stole the officer's cruiser, ditched it in Listowel and is now on the run from police.

Around 6 a.m, OPP say Wingham police pulled over a stolen F-150 pickup truck in Bluevale. The officer had an interaction with the suspect, who, police say, assaulted the officer, and then proceeded to steal the Wingham police vehicle.

The suspect then drove to Listowel, ditching the Wingham police vehicle behind Barber Street apartments, police said. He then fled on foot.

He was last seen running barefoot on Binning Street. The suspect is in his 30s, with a thin build. He was wearing a black and red shirt. The suspect is known to police.

The suspect is not believed to be armed. Buses to all Listowel schools were cancelled. Westfield closed entirely. The rest of Listowels schools had normal dismissal.

Anyone who sees the man on their property or has any other information that could help police ais asked to contact the Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.