A school bus and a car collided Friday afternoon in the Town of St. Marys.

The crash at Wellington Street and Parkview Drive was reported to police around 3:30 p.m.

According to Perth County OPP, the students on the bus were moved onto another bus for the rest of their journey home. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the bus, a 59-year-old St. Marys man, has been charged with making an unsafe turn.