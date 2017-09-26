

CTV Windsor





A school bus driver has been charged after a crash involving a car in St. Thomas on Monday morning.

St. Thomas Police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus and a car at the intersection of Fairview and Elm Street around 8:45 am.

The bus was travelling eastbound on Elm Street when the driver made a left hand turn onto Fairview in front of an oncoming car travelling westbound on Elm Street.

The driver of the car was taken to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

The 41-year-old female driver of the bus has been charged by police with a left turn violation under the Highway Traffic Act.