The Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch.

Water levels in rivers and streams are presently higher than normal due to recent rain. With more rain predicted for Thursday into Saturday there likely will be flooding in flood-prone, low-lying areas throughout the watersheds of the Saugeen, Pine, and Penetangore Rivers and Lake Huron fringe watersheds.

The SVCA watershed has received up to 89 millimetres of rain over the previous week, causing saturated ground conditions and many watercourses are flowing at bank-full stage. The weather forecast for the next three days predicts an additional 50 millimetres or more of rain. This additional rain could cause a rapid rise in water levels and localized flooding.

Municipal public works staff are advised to monitor road conditions for possible flooding.

For safety reasons the public is advised to stay well away from rivers and streams. River banks can be wet and slippery. Parents are reminded to keep children away from local waterways.