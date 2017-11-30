

CTV London





A Sarnia teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted one of her students has been arrested and charged.

Barbara Organ, 49, has been charged with with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police say Organ began a relationship with a 16-year-old female student while teaching at St. Clair Secondary School.

The relationship lasted between 2011 and 2013.

Organ was arrested Wednesday and was released on bail

She will appear in court next month.