Sarnia teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
St. Clair Secondary in Sarnia (Google)
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 30, 2017 11:51AM EST
A Sarnia teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted one of her students has been arrested and charged.
Barbara Organ, 49, has been charged with with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
Police say Organ began a relationship with a 16-year-old female student while teaching at St. Clair Secondary School.
The relationship lasted between 2011 and 2013.
Organ was arrested Wednesday and was released on bail
She will appear in court next month.