Sarnia standoff leads to evacuation of residents
Published Friday, August 4, 2017 12:50PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 4, 2017 5:08PM EDT
A standoff in Sarnia Thursday forced the evacuation of some residents in the 300 block of Kathleen Street.
Police say around 3:30 p.m. they saw a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.
The suspect fled from police and went into a residence on Kathleen Street.
Police were concerned that he might have a weapon so evacuated a row of homes.
Those displaced were put on city buses. Some were then taken to a place to rest for the night.
Just before 6 a.m. after lengthy negotiations, a 30-year-old man surrendered peacefully.
Police say he was taken to hospital.