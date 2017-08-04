

CTV London





A standoff in Sarnia Thursday forced the evacuation of some residents in the 300 block of Kathleen Street.

Police say around 3:30 p.m. they saw a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The suspect fled from police and went into a residence on Kathleen Street.

Police were concerned that he might have a weapon so evacuated a row of homes.

Those displaced were put on city buses. Some were then taken to a place to rest for the night.

Just before 6 a.m. after lengthy negotiations, a 30-year-old man surrendered peacefully.

Police say he was taken to hospital.