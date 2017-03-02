

CTV London





Police are searching for a suspect following an assault with a tire iron and a bat in a park on Monday.

Police say a 25-year-old man was approaching his backyard, which connects to Germain Park, around 2:15 p.m. when he encountered the first suspect taking a fighter's stance.

They say a second suspect ambushed the victim from behind, striking him with a tire iron to the back of the head. Both suspects then used the tire iron and bat to continue to strike the man.

Police say a witness, who happened to be in the area, yelled for the attackers to stop. The witness called 911 as the suspects ran from the area.

They were seen jumping into a vehicle and leaving.

Police say the victim sustained significant injuries, but they were not life threatening. He was taken to hospital where he received treatment and has since been released.

The first suspect, a 25-year-old male, was arrested on Wednesday.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, three counts of breach of probation, possession of a controlled substance and several weapons-related charges.

The second suspect has long hair down to his mid back, darker coloured skin, dark-rimmed glasses and a tattoo on one of his forearms.

Police say the second suspect also left behind items that have since been sent away for forensic DNA analysis.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigation Branch at 519-344-8861, ext. 5300 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.