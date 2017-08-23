Featured
Sarnia Police seek suspect in fentanyl theft from pharmacy
Suspect in pharmacy robbery in Sarnia on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. (Sarnia Police)
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 10:15AM EDT
Sarnia Police are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly stole boxes of fentanyl and cash from a pharmacy.
The robbery occurred Tuesday at the Northgate Pharmacy in the 500 block of Exmouth Street.
Police say a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a skeleton design entered with a knife demanding Fentanyl and cash.
The man is described as light skinned, 5’6” to 5’10” in height with a thin build.
He left the store and fled in a pick-up which police later recovered.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Soucek #191 at 519-344-8861 ext #6191 or Detective Kent Jamieson ext # 6221.
