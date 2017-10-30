

The provincial Special Investigations Unit has determined there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against a Sarnia police officer after a man was seriously injured in a jail cell.

The SIU says the 38-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication on March 1, 2016.

SIU Director Tony Loparco’s report was delivered to the Attorney General, as is required by law under the Police Services Act.

The Attorney General has directed that the document be posted online. It can be found at https://www.ontario.ca/page/special-investigations-unit-siu-directors-reports.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.