

CTV London





Sarnia police are investigating after a fatal rollover crash involving a transport truck and a car.

Police say it happened on Churchill Line just west of Mandaumin Road around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the car suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His or her identity will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

A portion of Churchill Line between Mandaumin Road and Waterworks Side Road will remain closed until further notice

Motorists are being askied to avoid the area until further notice.