Featured
Sarnia police investigating fatal crash
Sarnia Police investigating a fatal small plane crash on Saturday, September 3rd, 2016.
CTV London
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 5:45PM EST
Sarnia police are investigating after a fatal rollover crash involving a transport truck and a car.
Police say it happened on Churchill Line just west of Mandaumin Road around 12:45 p.m. Friday.
The driver of the car suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His or her identity will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
The driver of the transport truck was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
A portion of Churchill Line between Mandaumin Road and Waterworks Side Road will remain closed until further notice
Motorists are being askied to avoid the area until further notice.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
London Weather Change city
2 °CFogMore London and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10