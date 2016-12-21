

CTV London





Three people have been taken to hospital after an assault in Sarnia.

Sarnia Police have closed the area around the 1700 block of St. Clair Parkway while they investigate the incident. Police say that the three people injured have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not disclosed any arrests or suspect information.

St. Clair Parkway was closed to north and southbound traffic in the area as of 5:30 a.m. Traffic was being diverted at Churchill Line and LaSalle Line.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police say more information will be released at a later time.

