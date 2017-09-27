

Sarnia police arrested a suspect Tuesday that they’re calling a Peeping Tom.

They say on Monday night a family contacted them about a man lurking around their home that evening and who had also been seen by their daughters the day before peering in the basement window.

At 1 a.m. on Sunday the girls had noticed an open window and locked in. At 4 a.m. they were startled to see a man looking in a window. When they yelled, he ran away, police said.

Other family members checked the area but were unable to locate anyone.

Police say on Monday at 9:15 p.m., one of the girls was downstairs in her bedroom when she saw the same male looking through her window.

Police were contacted but did not find the suspect.

They say a surveillance cameras had been set up due to the initial incident from Sunday and captured the suspect on video.

The family had posted the video and photos on social media of the male outside the window. People were also able to help confirm the identity of this individual through the social media site.

Officers were able to identify him as a 31-year-old male from Sarnia. The man was arrested at his residence on Tuesday

He is charged with voyeurism, trespass at night, break and enter, indecent act, and mischief over $5,000.