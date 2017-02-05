

CTV London





A second person has been arrested in connection to a robbery in Sarnia last Wednesday.

Police say the robbery happened at the CIBC bank on Lochiel Street and Front Street around 4:20 p.m. and police arrested and charged a 37-year-old woman of no fixed address.

That same day, police conducted a search in the 400 block of Greenfield Street in Petrolia.

A 61-year-old female was arrested.

She is charged with robbery, accessory to robbery after the fact, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, conspiracy to commit the indictable offence of robbery.

The 37-year-old woman is charged with two counts of breach of probation, robbery with threats of violence, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, possession of property obtained by crime, disguise with intent and public mischief.